2 planes crash in Winter Haven

Crews are searching Lake Hartridge for at least two pilots and any wreckage.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A search is ongoing for at least two pilots whose planes collided and crashed into each other Tuesday afternoon over Lake Hartridge, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

It happened around 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Crews from the city's police and fire departments, plus county law enforcement, searched the water and scanned the area from above, authorities said. It is still not known what type of aircraft the pilots were in and how many people were onboard.

A couple of 911 calls were received about the crash, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person reportedly saw a plane go down into the lake, and another person saw two planes collide before the crash.

Federal officials, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the plane crash.