A winning Fantasy Five ticket was purchased in Jacksonville Beach ahead of Sunday night's drawings for the $53,793.52 jackpot.

The winning numbers are 10-15-17-18-33.

The ticket was purchased at Publix #433 at 14444 Beach Boulevard #6 and was a Quick Pick.

The ticket is one of four winning tickets sold in Florida. Other winning tickets were purchased in Miami, South Miami and Clearwater.

