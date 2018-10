One lucky person is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $4 million from a Publix in Middleburg.

The winning ticket was bought at the Publix on 2640 Blanding Blvd.

The winning numbers were 15-22-34-40-42-47 and the ticket was a Quick Pick, meaning the buyer opted to buy the ticket with the numbers randomly generated.

The next jackpot is Oct. 10 and is worth $2 million.

