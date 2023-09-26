Winner of record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot steps up

The winner purchased the ticket from a Neptune Beach Publix on Aug. 8. They have now claimed their prize, but their name will not be released for 90 days.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The winner of the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize, almost two months to the date their numbers were chosen.

The winner purchased their ticket from the Publix on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers were announced August 8, but at the time, no one claimed it.

The prize was $1,580,000,000 which could be accepted in monthly payments or in a lump sum of $783,300,000. The winner chose to take the lump sum.