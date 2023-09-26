Winner of record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot steps up

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The winner of the record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize, almost two months to the date their numbers were chosen.
The winner purchased their ticket from the Publix on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers were announced August 8, but at the time, no one claimed it.
The prize was $1,580,000,000 which could be accepted in monthly payments or in a lump sum of $783,300,000. The winner chose to take the lump sum.
That person can stay anonymous for 90 days after claiming their prize before their identity is revealed, according to Florida Disclosure laws. The winner's identity will be released on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.