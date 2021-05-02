Winn-Dixie stores to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week

Approximately 8,100 doses of the vaccine will be sent to stores across Florida.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Coronavirus vaccines will be available at Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Florida beginning next week.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will begin administering doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The program will be in partnership with the Florida Department of Health U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SEG will begin to administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 11, to eligible recipients in select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The stores will initially offer the free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last.

Officials say the vaccines are free, with or without health insurance.

Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said, “The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together.”

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment at participating Winn-Dixie locations can click this link.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment at participating Harveys locations can click this link.