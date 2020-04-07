Winn-Dixie's parent company donates more than $2.3M for educational scholarships to military families

More than 450 scholarships will be given to military families through "Folds of Honor."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we celebrate our nation's birthday this Fourth of July, Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, announced a record-breaking donation that will provide hundreds of scholarships for military families.

From May 20 through July 4, a total of $2,324,000 was donated to "Folds of Honor" by in-store and virtual customer donations, along with a $100,000 pledge from the grocer's charitable foundation, the SEG Gives Foundation and a $50,000 donation from the Coca-Cola Company.

Additionally, the SEG Gives Foundation matched contactless donations made to the organization during the nonprofit’s three-day virtual concert series the week of Memorial Day and through the nonprofit’s online employer matching program, up to $100,000.

The money donated to the non-profit will provide more than 450 educational scholarships to military spouses and children of fallen soldiers and disabled service members.

If you'd like to donate to "Folds of Honor", click or tap here.

