Winn-Dixie offers COVID-19 booster vaccines to all adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más will begin offering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster to all adults 18 and older Saturday.

The decision comes as the CDC and FDA have signed off on both booster vaccines being available for all adults.

People interested in getting a booster may walk-in to recieve a shot, though appointments are preferred. Tap the following links to schedule an appointment: