Winn-Dixie, Harveys to offer 20% discount for first responders on anniversary of 9/11

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a special discount for first responders.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the company will welcome local communities to join its stores in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day.
In commemoration of the tragedies that occurred 20 years ago, all stores will pay tribute to local community heroes with an exclusive 20% off the total grocery purchase for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers who shop on Sept. 11 with their Harveys Winn-Dixie Rewards account.
Additionally, all stores will observe four moments of silence Saturday morning. Each store will pause in remembrance beginning at 8:46 a.m., then 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said “At Southeastern Grocers, we remember this monumental day in history by honoring the courageous heroes that selflessly served our communities on that day that changed our lives forever and by recognizing our heroes who continue to serve on the front lines every day. We acknowledge the brave individuals who stand up when their neighbor is faced with danger, and we hope this act of gratitude will empower our associates, customers and others to spread kindness in honor of the 9/11 heroes and all those we lost 20 years ago. On this solemn day of remembrance, it’s more important now than ever that we stand in unity. We are stronger together.”