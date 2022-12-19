A win for the Jaguars is a win for local businesses

Nearby restaurants and bars in Downtown Jacksonville were booming with customers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have a chance to go to the playoffs. It's something fans are talking about after the upset against the Dallas Cowboys.

Local businesses benefitted from the packed event over the weekend.

Nearby restaurants and bars in Downtown Jacksonville were booming with customers. David Wood, who works at Bay Street Bar and Grill, was sitting at the bar when the Jags beat the Cowboys during overtime.

He's usually busy cooking in the kitchen but during his break, he watched the moment the Jags ended the game with a pick-six. Wood said the energy in the room was far from calm.

"You can kind of feel that everyone is getting more excited," Wood said. "It was kind of nice to see everyone get excited as the game wore on."

Turns out 'The Bank' was not the only business benefitting from Sunday's home game. Wood said his job earned more than ten thousand dollars. For a small business, he described the boost in sales as impressive.

Wood mentioned how fans of certain teams such as: The Cowboys, Raiders and Steelers bring in a lot of revenue.

"That's proof that we aren't that team that just goes out every year and loses all our games. We're not just here for show," Wood added.

A win like this, Wood said, can restore faith in the Jags. If they can beat the Dallas Cowboys, then the New York Jets and the Houston Texans should not be a problem.