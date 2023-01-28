Clinics were held at Hammond Park in the Paxon area. Children ages 8-16 participated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wimberly Baseball held the 8th annual clinic on Melson Avenue in Jacksonville.

Baseball players from ages 8-16 packed Hammond Park for the event.

Organizers say this is their way of giving back to the youth in the inner city and teaching them baseball fundamentals.

There was food, music and a community atmosphere at the event.

"We started here at a young age, I played and got drafted out of college and continued my career playing with 7 different teams throughout the majors," said Corey Wimberly, coach.

"Baseball is life and we are trying to get more kids into baseball," said Corker Wimberly, coach.

"We're spreading awareness to the community for a different sport, like I said for minorities,' said Jamario Williams, coach.