Young and accomplished - Jacksonville high school student plays at Carnegie Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He's an upcoming artist with a bright future.

Last month Riverside High School's William Bell was invited to play the violin at Carnegie Hall in New York City, which is an incredible accomplishment for any musician.

Bell is as memorable for his personality as he is for his music.

William Bell plays beautiful music, not fiddle music as he describes non-classical pieces. And that's just the start of his unique perspective on life... a life he shares with his violin.

"The violin, as it is an extension of my left arm, it does its own thing and my job is to command it by following it when it creates beautiful music," says Bell.

William Bell is a junior at Riverside High School, he's born and raised in Jacksonville and like many teenagers he's finding himself and his voice.

"The violin is most akin to the human voice and thus in certain aspects it can be most akin to the human being," says Bell. "It draws a madness, a flurry, a passion in that moment even if I'm playing something happy or detrimental."

Far more than an existential eccentric, William Bell is extremely accomplished. Last month the Cathedral Arts Project String Orchestra member was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City after finishing in 2nd place in an international competition.

"It was wonderful, I enjoyed myself fabulously," says Bell, "I can now say I pulled up at Carnegie Hall in New York City in a brand new overcoat in a Lexus that wasn't even mine."

But what is his is a sense of giving back. In his spare time Bell teaches younger students how to play the violin.

"Of course when showtime happens, to watch them walk up and play, it's so wonderful for them," says Bell, "that they're even surprised by what they've just done, that's the reward."