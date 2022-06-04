Every week the war in Ukraine rages on, the concern seems to get higher that Putin will become desperate and resort to nukes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a haunting question as the war in Ukraine rages on now more than two months. Will Russian President Vladimir Putin go nuclear?

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, calls the threat of nuclear war something which "should not be underestimated." He calls the risks now "considerable."

Let's check in with our First Coast News National Security Advisor, Vice Admiral Rick Snyder, retired, an expert on strategic planning to defend North America at the Pentagon and NORAD.

FCN: Admiral, should we worry about Putin?

Admiral Snyder:

Putin has clearly shown himself as someone to worry about. His disregard for democracy, sovereignty and human life, the military power at his command, including nuclear weapons, and his fear of losing power, make him a dangerous man. That said, I don’t think he is suicidal, so I don’t think a strategic nuclear attack on the U.S. is likely. The use of a tactical nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine is unlikely, but not out of the question.

FCN: Is there any benefit to Putin to use nuclear weapons?

Admiral Snyder:

The use of a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine could benefit Putin in two ways. If used against military forces, there would be terrific devastation to both Ukraine’s military capacity and to their nation more broadly. This could turn the tide of the military conflict and destroy the Ukrainian’s will to continue the conflict. If used in a limited manner in an unpopulated area, while causing limited damage physically, it would influence negotiations to end the conflict in Russia’s favor.

FCN: Admiral, you worked for years at NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Help us understand the difference between tactical and strategic nukes and why that matters now.

Admiral Snyder:

In some sense, any use of nuclear weapons is strategic. That is, their use at any level has implications beyond the battlefield. Generally though, strategic nuclear weapons are high yield warheads, used away from the battlefield, to have a strategic impact on the enemy by destroying their will and ability to make war. Tactical nuclear weapons are generally a lower yield weapon used on the field of battle for tactical effect. As I mentioned, if Putin gets desperate enough, he may view the use of tactical nuclear weapons as an option.