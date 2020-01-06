Will insurance cover damage left behind by Jacksonville protestors?

The peaceful protest devolved into vandalism and a city-wide curfew.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last weekend in May changed the face of Downtown Jacksonville. There was a heavy police presence, the local streets were blocked and more than 1,500 protestors took to the streets to express their concerns about social injustice and systemic racism.

Before Monday, the peaceful protest devolved into vandalism and a city-wide curfew. There was property damage -- the Supervisors of Elections Office's front door and widows were broken, the Jessie ball DuPont Center also had damage.

Jacksonville At Large City Councilman Matt Carlucci embraced peaceful protests, but, like many, cannot stand the vandalism.

"They should go to jail, that is breaking the law," Carlucci said. "They're taking advantage of their First Amendment rights to create havoc for others and that's wrong."

He understands the genesis of the protests. Like many, Carlucci has seen the viral video of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

"I watched that over and over and it sickened me," he said.

The community's reaction does not take him by surprise.

"When that happens anywhere, it has terrible repercussions everywhere," he said.

Part of that repercussion is property damage.

His business is insurance. Carlucci said property owners should check with their agency for "Riot and Civil Commotion" coverage.

"If they had content computers that are damaged from people throwing rocks, that's covered as well," he said. "If they can't operate and there is loss of income, that might be also covered."

His advice is to contact your agent immediately.

The veteran politician is also listening to calls for action by protesters.

He has three years left in his term on the Jacksonville City Council. Carlucci said he has made it his objective to help improve services to underserved communities.

"Our city moves best when we move together," he said. "We can't move together if some people feel they're being left out."

Carlucci said this city does not need another study of the social divide, that won't do it. He said it is time for action.

