The road must close for emergency repairs after a drainage pipe partially collapsed.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Wildwood Drive in St. Johns County will temporarily close from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18 for emergency repairs to an underground drainage pipe.

The road will be completely closed about 1000 feet west of U.S. 1, according to the county.

There will be signs denoting a detour and providing warnings for drivers.

The roadway collapsed on July 29.