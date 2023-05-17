Non-alcoholic cocktail bar expanding to Jacksonville Beach

Owner Yhang Quintero says the business is hoping to open a second location in Jacksonville Beach in the next month or so.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville's first non-alcoholic cocktail bar is expanding its operations to the beach.

Wildcrafters has all the makings of a traditional bar, just with none of the alcohol. Located in Five Points, the business offers a wide variety of virgin craft cocktails and coffee creations.

Owner Yhang Quintero says the business is hoping to open a second location in Jacksonville Beach in the next month or so.

"The new location will be inside Native Sun Natural Foods Market on 3rd Street N Jax Beach and besides all our delicious kava and NA cocktails it will also include a coffee program as well where we will be serving our own coffee brand with beans roasted in collaboration with two other local coffee companies," explained Quintero.

He continued, "We are so excited for this new location and the opportunity to work alongside Native Sun who have been our friends and inspiration for a long time and who's values and commitment to serve the community aligned with our in the most magical way."