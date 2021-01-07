Wife witnessed deadly ultralight crash on pilot's first flight

Robert Dyer’s wife witnessed his plane dive into a nearby golf course shortly after taking off from Craig Air Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re learning more about a tragic plane crash Sunday that took the life of a Baker County man.

It was Robert Dyer’s first flight in his new recreational plane.

His wife was there and witnessed his plane dive into a nearby golf course shortly after taking off from Craig Air Center.

On Your Side’s Haley Harrison spoke to her and found out the heartbreaking last words they shared before his last flight.

Eager to fly his ultralight aircraft for the first time, Minerva and her husband Robert Dyer was at Craig Air Center early Sunday morning.

She told First Coast News that she never imagined it would also be his last time.

He liked to garden and fish but being in the air was his passion.

Minerva Dyer says he used to be a skydiving instructor and had flown ultralight planes before.

Robert had always wanted his own set of wings.

“It was a dream of his since he was a teenager. And, and I said, well your dream is gonna come true because I’m going to buy you one. And I did and we had somebody build it for us. And it took almost a year," said Minerva Dyer.

She says he was more than ready to hop in the cockpit Sunday morning for a flight that quickly turned deadly.

According to the incident report, multiple witnesses told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office the aircraft’s engine started sputtering shortly after Robert began his flight.

His ultralight then crashed into a ditch at the Blue Sky Golf Course.

“But before he flew that airplane, we said goodbye to each other. I gave him a kiss. And I told him, I love him. And his last word was, he doesn't think he was gonna make it back. And it's like he had he knew that it was his time," said Minerva Dyer.

After being married for 29 years, it hasn’t quite hit Minerva that Robert is gone. She says it’s only getting harder as the days go by.

“He was my very best friend. He was a good husband and a good father. And I'm gonna miss him," she said.