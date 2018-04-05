TRENTON, Fla. - The wife of one of the deputies murdered inside a Trenton, Florida, restaurant remembers him as a devoted father and her best friend.

Gigi Ramirez and her husband, Sgt. Noel Ramirez, began their nine years together at the gym.

“It’s so cliché to say love at first sight, but it really was like that,” Ramirez said. “We were young but I fell in love with him immediately.”

Ramirez said Noel’s heart of gold shined brightest when he became father. Noel III is four years old and Zoey is two years old.

“He always wanted to play with the kids,” Ramirez said. “And I’m like ‘well, it’s time for them to go to sleep now!’ And he’s like ‘just let them stay up, just let them stay up.’”

Noel III was diagnosed with Autism when he was two years old. Ramirez said her husband threw himself into learning everything about the disorder and spreading awareness.

Noel Ramirez even got a tattoo for his son that said “I wouldn’t change you for the world, but I would change the world for you.”

Sgt. Noel Ramirez’s life was cut short when a gunman ambushed him and Deputy Taylor Lindsey inside a Gilchrist County restaurant April 19. The shooter then took his own life.

"He was more than just a good law enforcement officer,” Ramirez said. “He was a wonderful and dedicated son, brother, father, husband and above all my love and best friend."

Sitting in a room surrounded by cards sent in by the community, Gigi Ramirez explained how she’s stayed so strong.

“There’s a beautiful quote that says ‘a hero remembered never really dies.’ So…just…he’s alive [in my heart],” she said.

Maybe it’s that simple. Sergeant Ramirez lives on; in his children, his devotion and his love.

“He was my protector,” Ramirez said. “And I was always so quiet and he’s always told me ‘speak out, speak out.’ And now I know why. This is all for a greater purpose. He just…he’s helped me find my voice.”

