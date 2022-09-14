St. John's County engineer, Duane Kent, says the widening project will take a couple of years to complete.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Improvements are coming to a busy road in St. John’s County.

County Road 210 between Greenbriar Road and South Hampton Club Way will soon be wider, and it may help your commute.

County engineer, Duane Kent, says those changes could be starting in the next 60 to 90 days.

Right now, County Road 210 is a two lane road, but it will soon be four.

Back in January, First Coast News reported a deadly crash near CR-210 and South Hampton.

At that time, First Coast News interviewed a commissioner who promised there would be changes to the two lane road.

“This is going to be about a two-year-long project and the first thing the residents are going to see is the contractor getting out there and clearing the trees,” said Duane Kent, St. John’s County Engineer.

In the last couple of weeks, the county put signage up to say the changes are coming.

“We’ve hired a contractor, and they’re going to finalize the design for County Road 210 and you should see the contractor getting started probably in the next 60-90 days,” said Kent.

The county says it will cost $26 million dollars to complete the project. There will be widening, utility relocation and bridge construction.

All of which residents say they’re satisfied with as the county continues to grow.

“I think by expanding the road, it will help with a lot of traffic and with the citizens,” said Alan.

“Since I live right off of 210, I think it’s a good idea just because they already widened it a little bit where I live, but they need to take it at least to the 95 exit,” said Azlyn.

The project will take a couple of years to complete.