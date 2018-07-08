JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- There's a yellow caution tape near Annie Alexander's home; it is a reminder of what happened a week ago when a fire destroyed her house.

"To see what has happened to it," said Alexander, "is miserable."

Alexander, 81, has lived in her Flora Dale home for 50 years. It was damaged in a matter of minutes.

"It happened so quick," she said.

A retired domestic worker, Alexander was in her kitchen cooking, as she's done so many times before, but this time it was a different outcome.

"When I turned, the pot was on fire," she said.

She said she went to grab the pot, but the fire was out of control before she knew it.

"The fire was this high in the pan, and it went straight up," said Alexander.

Alexander said she does not have homeowners insurance. She said the policy lapsed, and she never got around to having it reinstated.

"I would love to get into my home," she said.

But it is not inhabitable, and while living on a fixed income with limited resources it may be awhile. Alexander says she needs help.

"Everything is practically gone," said Felicia Brown.

Brown is her daughter, and she said they're doing what they can to help but the need is overwhelming

"She's gonna need everything," said Brown, "refrigerator, stove -- all the appliances she's going to need."

Alexander said her days are now filled with worry and sleepless nights. She keeps asking herself, "why?"

"We want to see her smile again," said Brown.

She's grateful to have survived the fire, but she just wants to be back in her home.

On Your Side reached out to Builders Care, a non profit. Justin Brown with the agency said they will take a look at the damage to see if they can help her rebuild.

Alexander is at a place and time in her life that even the smallest helping hand is big enough to help her restore her home.

© 2018 WTLV