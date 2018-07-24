Mugshot after mugshot after mugshot tells you how many times Shawn Blitchington has been in trouble with the law.

Many of those arrests are alcohol-related traffic violations spanning two decades, including DUI's and driving with open containers.

On Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol says Blitchington was driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights on and ran head-on into 21-year-old Ryan Kennedy and 22-year-old Bailey McKnight. McKnight was eight months pregnant.

Finding out about Blitchington's numerous traffic violations involving alcohol left people wondering why he was still on the road. We asked DUI attorney David Robbins to take a look at Blitchington's traffic violation history.

"This is a tragedy that should never have happened," Robbins said.

According to a driver's license check on Florida DMV's website, Blitchington has four or more DUI's.

"If he had four DUI convictions, he should have had a lifetime suspension of his license," Robbins said.

Based on the criminal history paperwork, Robbins could not conclusively say whether or not he was convicted for each of the DUI's he was arrested for. He says there is a chance he may have avoided convictions.

"One DUI was reduced to a reckless driving," Robbins said, looking at the paperwork.

In fact, Robbins seemed to be underwhelmed looking at the list of punishments Blitchington received for the various traffic violations involving alcohol. He noted a number of probations and suspensions and was surprised at times where Blitchington did not receive jail time.

Blitchington was reportedly driving on a suspended license, but Robbins says that doesn't seem to matter.

"You can have your license suspended, but people are still going to drive," Robbins said. "It is very, very difficult to police."

While the incident report reveals there was an open container in Blitchington's car, there is still no word on if alcohol was involved with this particular accident. Still, Robbins says he believes a tragedy like this was only a matter of time.

"Something always happens," Robbins says of repeat alcohol-related traffic offenders. "You keep pushing your luck, pushing, pushing to the max, you're going to pay. Unfortunately, these people are paying themselves."

Blitchington is now in jail, charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. There could be additional charges to come pending on a blood test.

