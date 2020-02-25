JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children who are in line to be tested for autism often have months and sometimes close to a year before getting evaluated. That can add to the stress of an already uncertain situation.

“Kids waiting to be assessed were waiting six to nine months," Dr. Joanna Ale said. "Once they got assessed, they were waiting another six to nine months to actually be served.”

Ale specializes in autism education, an area she says has come a long way in a short amount of time. Still, there’s room for growth, starting with personnel.

“The need is so great and there are just not enough practitioners to fill that need,” Ale said.

The CDC estimates 1 in 6 children in the United States has a developmental disability and about 1 in 59 identified on the autism spectrum.

Ale said a common assessment – after the wait – is an ADOS test. The test Assesses communication and interaction, but the results can take time, leaving families in the lurch.

“It’s very frustrating from an advocacy standpoint because when I see these children not being served," Ale said. "I think 'How much do they have to suffer?'"

But Ale explained there’s an opportunity to improve how children or adults that test on the spectrum are given services. Developing a personalized curriculum is at the heart of the matter.

“We have to take each child as they come to us and say 'where are those areas of growth?'" she said. "Where are your areas of passion?' and really use those as fuel to work on some of the skills they have a deficit in.”