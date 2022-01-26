Why some Glynn County parents are upset about this advertisement for a school custodian job

"I wouldn't even want to work for Glynn County Schools if I saw a badge like that," Thorpe said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recruitment tactic to hire a school custodian in Glynn County is not sitting well with some parents.

They said it was poorly advertised to people because of its racial undertones.

The ad is a card that showcases a Black woman holding a broom. The card reads "Glynn County Schools Custodian Work". On the bottom, there are directions for applicants to go to the school district website.

"Those are the jobs where it seems like they feel like African Americans are only qualified for," Thea Brooks, a Glynn County parent, said. "That bothers me."

Brooks said it was brought to their attention earlier in the week. She said multiple cards were passed around during a basketball game. However, the card wasn't from the Glynn County School District. Parents said it was made by someone who is on staff. Lashay Thorpe, another parent, described the ad as "distasteful".

"I wouldn't even want to work for Glynn County Schools if I saw a badge like that," Thorpe added.

The Glynn County School District said the staff member was identified, and the district is taking appropriate action. In a statement, GCSD said:

This flyer was not developed or approved by Glynn County Schools, and it certainly does not reflect the values and beliefs of our school system. We have identified the staff member involved with this, and are taking appropriate action.

Diversity is firmly anchored in our mission to be a #strongerglynn, and we believe all our students, families, staff, and community members should be treated with respect, live free of discrimination and occupy safe spaces to learn, work and thrive.

We understand and share our families’ concerns with this graphic, and will remain dedicated to promoting diversity while building upon the progress we have made so we can drive positive change in our community.

As a note, district-approved flyers contain our Glynn County Schools logo.

To Sharon Lee, the president of the NAACP in Gylnn County, the statement from the school district is not enough.

"You really want to feel like every person that's employed by the Glynn County School System is valued," Lee explained.

Lee suggested parents speak up at school board meetings when something seems off; no matter big or small the problem presents itself.