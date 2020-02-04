JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tabitha says, "I think I'm making everyone happy." No doubt, she is!

A trucker drives by and starts honking while Tabitha is talking to us on Facetime. "He liked it!" she said. "Yes!"

In Tabitha's "regular world" -- pre-pandemic -- she loves celebrating Christmas, especially with the movie, "Elf."

So, if you drive by her home just past Julington Creek in St. Johns County, you'll see her latest decorations. She's moved from "Keep Smiling" to "Somebody Needs a Hug!"

Elf-inspired. Buddy the Elf, that is.

And a great idea, Tabitha, to give us a Bright Spot.

If you have a Bright Spot, put your video or pictures on Jeannie Blaylock's Facebook page.

