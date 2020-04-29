ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — River Quillen drew a blur on the St. Augustine Lighthouse for a reason.

It's not because he doesn't like St. Augustine. Not at all. In fact, his family is so loyal to the area they named in River Matanzas Quillen.

At age 24, Quillen is our Bright Spot, a positive push during this COVID-19 pandemic. We all have to preserver right now. And Quillen is the ultimate motivation for that.

He was born with a type of macular degeneration that makes him legally blind. "It's like I see static in front of me or to the side," no matter what, he explains.

He says ball up your fist. Stick your fist in front of your eyes. That's what he deals with daily.

"If I close my eyes, it's still there," and that's even more frustrating, he says.

He drew the blur over the iconic lighthouse to help us understand himself a bit better.

But let that steal his dream? No way. He wants to be an animator. In fact, you can check out his work on "pink planet productions" on YouTube.

You can also take a look at his new animation to help us all smile as we wash our hands for the 300 millionth time!

Talk about talent no matter what the challenge. Way to go, River Quillen!

If you have a Bright Spot, look for Jeannie Blaylock on Facebook. She's sharing the positive during this COVID-19 pandemic.

