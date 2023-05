Firefighters discovered the owl trapped in a tree, wrapped in a net.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Firefighters with St. Johns County Fire Rescue had a hoot rescuing an owl in distress on Saturday.

Upon arriving, firefighters discovered the owl trapped in a tree, wrapped in a net, and it had been unable to free itself.

As a result of firefighters' efforts, the owl was freed and taken to be evaluated for injuries.