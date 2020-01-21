JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, holiday golfers lined up early at Queens Harbor Golf Club in chilly temperatures to play in the 8th Annual Ken Amaro Bow Tie Golf Classic.

"I'm glad to be part of this event," said T.C. Newman.

It was about 40 degrees with a stiff wind, but the players were full of enthusiasm and were ready to go.

The funds raised from the tournament will benefit the Northwest Behavioral Health Services.

"We serve the underserved," Steward Washington, who works with the organization.

Washington said his organization reaches 700 children and adults. Judy Wilson is one of them. On Your Side met Wilson in November and she talked openly about her mental illness and how the non-profit has helped.

"I am schizophrenic," she said.

Wilson said at one point she thought she was healed, but she wasn't and that's when she was introduced to NBHS.

"I am doing well today," Wilson said. "I can be around people."

Mental Health America says 44 million Americans, or one in five, suffer from some form of mental illness. The illnesses range from bi-polar to depression to anxiety.

The challenge is that mental health does not get the same level of attention or focus as other health issues, and that is the driving force behind the Ken Amaro Bow Tie Golf Classic.

To make this year's tournament even more challenging, players had to confront nine uniquely different holes. One of them is the heckler hole, where a group of noisy individuals try to break the player’s concentration.

It may not seem like a big deal, but even though this is a fun event, players are competitive about their scores and noise is not what they want -- nevertheless, they got it.

It was the first year for the tournament at Queens Harbor and fun was had by all for a worthy cause.