Is your building up to code? Where to find fire inspection records

Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President, Randy Wyse, says inspections typically happen every year or so.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In its most recent fire inspection report from August 2022, Island Pointe Apartments had seven code violations.

The violations came three months before a fire tore through the complex on Nov. 10. The state fire marshal's office is still investigating the fire.

"Some of those violations are beyond the management company, like storage of grills," said Randy Wyse, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

Wyse says the violations at Island Pointe Apartments are not uncommon at apartment complexes, but code still needs to be met.

"It's difficult to keep up with large complexes, but obviously they do have to meet the code as it relates to the violations that the management is responsible for," Wyse said.

The apartment was cited for having dead batteries for the backup power source for the fire alarms in February 2021.

As well as sprinklers and fire alarms not working in August 2022.

First Coast News was able to find these records, and you can too.

Below is how you can locate fire inspection records for Clay, Duval and St. Johns Counties.

Clay

Fire Marshal's Office: 904-541-2757

St. Johns

Public Fire Educator: (904) 209-1747

Duval