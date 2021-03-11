Where your child can get a COVID vaccine in North Florida

More than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. Here's where children can get vaccines in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *This list will be updated as First Coast News learns more about additional locations offering the vaccine to children.

Children 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC director signed off on the recommendation Tuesday.

As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. Here's where children can get vaccines in North Florida.

Southeastern Grocers

In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers will begin administering Pfizer vaccines to children ages five to 11 in select Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, upon receipt of vaccine supply.

The grocer is offering online appointments (preferred) and convenient walk-ups (as available) for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible individuals.

Qualified individuals should visit the following websites for more information.

Publix

Statement from the grocery store chain: