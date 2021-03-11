Where your child can get a COVID vaccine in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *This list will be updated as First Coast News learns more about additional locations offering the vaccine to children.
Children 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC director signed off on the recommendation Tuesday.
As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines. Here's where children can get vaccines in North Florida.
- Southeastern Grocers
In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers will begin administering Pfizer vaccines to children ages five to 11 in select Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, upon receipt of vaccine supply.
The grocer is offering online appointments (preferred) and convenient walk-ups (as available) for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible individuals.
Qualified individuals should visit the following websites for more information.
- Publix
Statement from the grocery store chain:
"While we have not made a formal announcement, once the vaccine is received, select Publix pharmacies will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children ages 5 - 11 as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pfizer doses for children ages 5 - 11 will be available as select pharmacies receive the vaccine over the next few days. We'll provide more details once they're available."