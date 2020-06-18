Georgia pastor, senior official in Justice Department:'...we must seize this opportunity to make America better'

Tony Lowden, a senior official in the Justice Department and a Georgia pastor, is optimistic this time around there will be lasting change.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As calls for racial equality grow across the country, a Georgia pastor has the ear of President Trump as a senior official in the Justice Department. Tony Lowden is optimistic this time around there will be lasting change.

“Whenever there's a crisis there's opportunity, and we must seize this opportunity to make America better,” Lowden said.

Appointed by President Trump to lead the Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry, Lowden also serves on the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.



“Never once in my wildest dream did I think a little boy from north Philadelphia from the inner city or the hoods of North Philadelphia where I saw the riots take place and people protesting in the streets and burning,” Lowden said, “Never in my wildest dream did I think I'd get an opportunity to sit down in the Oval Office and tell the president what I think is best for our communities and best for our nation.”

It's not only President Trump's ear he has -- Lowden is also former President Jimmy Carter's pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.



“To be able to serve two presidents at the same time in my life -- both who have opposite political beliefs -- but more importantly, I do believe that they both care about our nation, where we are right now with this pandemic, the riots as well as our economic situation,” Lowden said. “They both want to see our nation get back on her feet.”



Lowden was on the stage last week when President Trump discussed efforts to build opportunities in minority communities across the country and his executive order on establishing best practices for law enforcement.

“We had an opportunity to sit down in the Oval Office, some African-Americans and myself, and talk to the president about what's happening in these communities and how these communities feel," Lowden said. "The president was very candid and very attentive to what we had to say, and we didn't hold back. What the president is going to do is he's going to look at ways of making sure that we have law in order but making sure that we don't have bad apples as well, and making sure that the use of force is not used as we saw with George Floyd.”

Lowden said he believes systemic racism exists in law enforcement, but he does not believe defunding police departments is the solution.



“As an African-American man myself, there's been times that I've been pulled over just driving down the street, and you always hear this favorite saying, ‘A car like yours has been reported stolen,'" he said. 'You pray that you can live through that situation, but those are the times that we're going to have to change. We’re going to have to get to the point we are communicating. We’re going to have to get to the point where they see me as I see them.”



He believes more training can help.

“That comes with understanding," he said. "That comes with having dialogue. That comes with getting back to community policing that comes with making sure that we take the bad apples who are in our police force and make sure they're no longer there. We do that in the military. We should do that as well as our police agencies.”

Guided by faith, he says the church plays a vital role.



“Out of all the movements that we had across our country, even the beginning of the Civil Rights movement, it has been the church that has always led, and the faith community," he said. "They deal with social issues. They are frontline folks, you know, dealing with prison reform, feeding folks, helping people find housing and helping people keep their families together. The faith community really has to be involved in everything that we do.”



This is the time he says we all need to come together, and he's optimistic we're moving in the right direction.

“I am my brother's keeper according to the word of God,” Lowden said. “We have to get to the point to be able to show the love that we want for each other and be able to have peace in our communities.”