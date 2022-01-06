'When the kids get bored, we all know what happens:' Residents await opening of some Jacksonville city pools

The City of Jacksonville needs 300+ lifeguards to fully operate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sun is not taking a break in Jacksonville, even though students are taking one from school.

Taliayh Dawson, 11, says she's ready to cool off and jump in the pool.

Unfortunately, the pool at Mallison park isn't ready yet. The pool sits empty, and it won't be ready for the public until July.

"It makes me feel pretty upset because kids around this neighborhood don't want to be on electronics," Dawson said. "They would like to go outside and have fun at the pool."

Public pools located in areas such as the one in Adolph Wurn Park and Emmett Reed Park are expected to open on July 2.

Having to wait that long to have access to a pool has Jaquilla Jarret worried. She's a track coach who is training young athletes during the summer.

"When kids get bored, we know what happens," Jarret shrugged. "They get into things."

Nineteen public pools will be accessible to the public this weekend. Six more will open soon after.

For now, all Taliayh Dawson can do is wait. She hopes someone will answer the call to become a lifeguard.

The City of Jacksonville is hiring lifeguards currently and says it has dozens of open positions.

The delayed openings aren't directly due to the lifeguard shortage, but it could have an impact on staffing once the pools are open.

The City of Jacksonville is paying $12 an hour if somebody you know is interested in having a summer job.