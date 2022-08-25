Wheel falls off school bus twice this week in Duval County

The bus is no longer in service and a complete inspection has been done.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viewer sent First Coast News video of school bus 441 losing a tire Monday after picking up students from James Weldon Johnson college prep middle school.

The viewer sent us another video of the same bus on losing another tire Wednesday.

Lizette Fedida, a mother who has a child that rides this bus is fed up.

"If the wheels are not maintained you know like what's going on? What are people doing?" said Fedida. "This is the second week of school."

Fedida says on both days her child recorded the wheel rolling away from the school bus.

"At first it was funny, it was bunch of middle schoolers on the bus laughing and joking," said Fedida.

The second time Fedida says that's when the stress kicked in and her daughter got nervous.

The Student Transportation of America says it was an isolated maintenance issue that caused the wheel to fall off a bus while transporting students to school.

“I'm definitely concerned. I'm worried about the safety for my daughter on the bus, definitely safety for all the other kids on the bus, and the bus driver," said Fedida.

STA sent First Coast News a statement that says in part quote:

"As we continue investigating, we are taking proactive steps to ensure this does not happen again. STA has already purchased the pertinent replacement equipment at every Jacksonville terminal. We are also reviewing and adjusting our processes and emphasizing our required pre-route equipment checks in daily communications with drivers and terminal workers."