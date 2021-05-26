What's up with the Jacksonville Landing lawn?

Once a centerpiece green space in Downtown Jacksonville, some of the green at Jacksonville Landing has faded away with torn up grass and patches of dirt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From a marketplace to a concert venue, or even a scenic spot to take your family for a Memorial Day picnic, the Jacksonville Landing has always been the centerpiece of the downtown skyline.

As of late, it's become part of a push to create more "enjoyable" green space throughout the city.

Back in 2019, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry shared what he envisioned was next for the centerpiece of downtown.

“What should be there? I happen to believe that a part of it should be green space, not all of it – contrary to what some have said," Curry explained. "I think some of it should be green space for the public.”

However, recently, the Landing lawn is really looking anything but green.

It was one of the big go-to spots for concerts in April, when events finally came back after a long first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just one month later, patches of dirt and torn-up grass are in place of the stage and crowds.

“It's kind of sad to see it's not really where it should be as far as the upkeep of it," Jacksonville native Ronald Howard said. "If they don’t do anything about it, it’s gonna become an eyesore.”

Howard has passed the Landing on his daily walks for years and has noticed the transformation.

“Jacksonville could do better as far as attracting people, especially people traveling who come into our city," Howard explained. "Do a better job and doing something with this property. You know, something permanent that we could be proud of."

So, who’s in charge of the Landing lawn and its upkeep?

The City of Jacksonville owns the property and told First Coast News it spent $65,000 to seed or sod it after the Landing was removed. Plus, it spends another $4,300 annually to mow it. It said the lawn is maintained 24 times per year.