Councilman Reggie Gaffney tells First Coast News the Berkman II space will be a mixed-use building after implosion Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Berkman II is scheduled to be imploded on Sunday, March 6, at 10 a.m..

The question now is what will happen when the building comes down?

Councilman Reggie Gaffney, District 7 Jacksonville, said the space will be used for a mixed-use building He explained the space will include apartments, condos, and stores.

"We got multi-use coming here where you got town houses, as well as apartments upstairs and you got retail stores to the bottom. I think the city of Jacksonville is going to be excited when they see what the riverfront put together," said Gaffney.

For more than 13 years, The Berkman II has sat along the Northbank.

In 2007, a part of the building's garage collapsed, killing a man.

"You won't see this as a reminder of what happened in South Florida or what happened 12-13 years ago when a young man loss his life here," said Gaffney.