JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA board of directors says it’s time to hit the “restart button” on some of the topics making headlines.

In a workshop with city council members, leaders from the public utility explained some of the challenges it faces and why looking at a sale is an option.

“Ask for some level indulgence and press the restart button on some of what has happened over the last 90 days,” JEA Board Chair April Green said, addressing City Council members Monday.

Green reiterated the board is still looking at five options for the utility’s future.

Green explained steps forward include ending Performance Unit Plan, ending the practice of spending ratepayer money on flyers, brochures, ads on status, including council member in ITN process and recommend resolution JEA board member cannot be employed with JEA for a year after leaving.

The On Your Side Team tried asking what that means for the potential sales talks, but Green left the room after her statement without taking questions.

The Florida Times-Union first reported a shortlist of bidders will meet with JEA leaders and a team of negotiators in Atlanta in December.

Councilman Matt Carlucci expressed his disdain on social media. He told the On Your Side Team over the phone that he is concerned about what could happen here at home with a company based elsewhere.

“It doesn’t sit well with me," Carlucci said. "I don’t know where these companies are from. If we ever get hit by a storm, I hope they come to Jacksonville. I hope their execs will have concerns about Jacksonville."

JEA’s Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannamacher explained the utility’s current situation is a result of past debt, declining sales and looming costs of the Vogtle nuclear plant expected to top $150 million dollars.

Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson said the JEA board did not give the public sufficient notice in July to seek offers from outside buyers.

“We have an obligation to protect the public and we cannot do that if we have actions inconsistent with the charter that don’t foster public engagement," Priestly said. "The public is not notified of the course of action you’re going to take."

City Council will hear Priestly Jackson’s resolution calling to end negotiations at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.