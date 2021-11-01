What you need to know about Monday's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Duval County

Here's everything you need to know about Duval County's vaccine distributions.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two senior centers in Jacksonville are transitioning into vaccination sites starting Monday, Jan. 11. Mayor Lenny Curry provided details about how those eligible for a vaccine can get inoculated during a virtual news conference last week.

Here's everything you need to know about Duval County's vaccine distributions.

Location of the vaccination sites

The vaccination sites are Mandarin Senior Center located at 3848 Hartley Road and Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road. The two sites will be in operation Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An appointment is not necessary to receive a shot. However, city officials are urging people to come on certain days.

Curry said in accordance with State priorities, at this time the vaccine will only be available to Duval County residents who are 65 years of age or older, frontline medical workers or first responders.

First-come, first-served basis

An appointment is not necessary to receive the vaccine, however, the two sites will be operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Also, Curry says eligible residents should only visit a vaccination site on the day associated with their birth month.

The days are as follows:

Monday – January and February

Tuesday – March and April

Wednesday – May and June

Thursday – July and August

Friday – September and October

Saturday – November and December

After receiving the vaccine, patients must remain on-site for at least 15 minutes to be monitored for potential reactions by healthcare and emergency professionals. Based on medical history, some individuals may be required to stay 30 minutes.

While allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are rare, the city says the safety measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution.

What you need to bring to get a vaccine

All patients must provide a photo ID that shows their birthdate and proves Duval County residency; first responders and healthcare workers should also bring a work badge.

Patients should print and bring a completed DOH Vaccine Screening and Consent Form to the vaccination site. The form is available at COJ.net/CovidVaccineForm.

What should you do to prepare?



•Print & fill out this form: https://t.co/miXQtnn2JU

•Bring form & ID with you (ID must show you are a Duval resident)

•Masks & social distancing required while you wait in line — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 10, 2021





How many vaccines are available?

Curry said that nearly 1,000 vaccines will be available each day between the two sites. Mandarin will provide 500 vaccines a day, while up to 475 vaccines will be distributed at Lane Wiley.

When the daily supply has been depleted, remaining patients will have the option to return on their designated day the following week or make an appointment with the Florida Department of Health for the Prime Osborn vaccination location.

Safety guidelines and procedures

To assist with a safe and organized vaccination process, patients must adhere to the following guidelines:

Masks must be worn at all times

Physical distancing requirements must be followed at all times

Individuals who are feeling sick should not go to a vaccination site

Patients should be in line no earlier than 10 a.m. and no later than 6 p.m.

Only caretakers may accompany patients who require assistance to a vaccination site

Patients must park in the designated parking areas; patients cannot be dropped off in line

Parking and waiting in line overnight will not be permitted

Patients should follow traffic patterns and instructions from traffic monitors (a map is available at JaxReady.com/Virus