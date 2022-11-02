Here's what you need to know about curbside recycling services returning

You can expect the curbside recycling service to begin again on Monday, April 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

The City of Jacksonville released a statement on Wednesday saying that curbside recycling will resume.

You can expect curbside recycling services to restart on Monday, April 4.

Recyclables will be picked up on the same days that homes were scheduled for before the suspension of curbside services.

Once curbside recycling restarts, garbage will not be collected from recycling cans.

If you take your recyclable items to one of the fifteen drop-off sites around town, be aware the sites will be closed on Thursday, March 31.

I'm pleased to announce that curbside recycling will return throughout the @CityofJax on Monday, April 4th. I'm grateful to our citizens for their patience during these challenging and unprecedented times as we've faced issues happening in cities throughout the nation — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 15, 2022