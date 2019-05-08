JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands answered the question "What will it take to end mass shootings?" on the First Coast News Facebook.

The subject has even been part of a doctoral thesis by a professor on the First Coast.

Nearly a year ago, 10 people were shot at the Landing. Two died as did the shooter. It’s etched in Jacksonville’s history and remains part of a lingering question about mass shootings.

“We don’t know where they’re going to be coming from on a daily basis whether it’s a local WalMart, nightclub, school, church,” said Daniel Cronrath, a political science professor at Florida State College of Jacksonville.

He has studied gun violence and mass shootings – even writing a thesis on the topic. What Cronrath found is that there is a perception of safety when it comes to gun ownership that isn’t necessarily backed by the numbers.

“Having more folks carrying certainly increases our perception of safety,” Crothrath said. “There are many examples of possession of a firearm may deter the commission of a crime, but those aren’t going reported.”

In the aftermath of the 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida legislators acted.

Raising the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21. Adding funding for campus safety and establishing a guardian program at campuses across the state.

“We had all kinds of folks demanding action. We had March for our Lives, Moms against gun violence, a lot of groups came forward,” Cronrath.

He pointed to polls such as one from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Nearly three-quarters of NRA members surveyed said they would support requiring a criminal background check. He said it’s up to Washington to hear what the people are saying.

“We need to move ourselves forward as a society to say we’re going to develop societal solutions in which Democrats and Republicans can come together,” Cronrath said.