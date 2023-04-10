What should happen to abandoned buildings in World Golf Village?

Residents are presenting ideas to the county that range from a library, school and a splash park.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — What’s next for World Golf Village?

The once vibrant collection of businesses and public green space… is now mostly abandoned.

Except for the hotel and convention center and a handful of businesses, almost every building in the center of World Golf Village center is vacant.

St. Johns County owns some of the properties. So the county conducted a survey and held meetings to hear what you think should happen to the World Golf Village center.

People who attended the meetings provided various ideas of what could be there, including a library, county office, more restaurants, a school, and high-end shops.

Some of them were adamant that they did not want fast food restaurants or big box stores.

Many of those who spoke said they want the IMAX theater to remain a theater. The operators of EPIC Theaters – who have a movie theater in St. Augustine -- are interested in the IMAX space at World Golf Village.

Weegee DeMarsh with Epic Theaters told county officials, "If it’s to be a single screen IMAX or if you wish to develop that into a large more tradition theater with additional screens, we’d be open to all that."

Sunray Cinema in Jacksonville is also interested.

Two years ago, Reverb Church renovated the empty Tour Stop store inside the complex, turning it into a worship center and ministry campus. Reverb Church is now one of the very few tenants in the complex.

Minister Brian Lamoureux presented a proposal to the county that extends beyond the church's walls there.

"Our hope," Lamoureux said, "would be to put a private K- 8th (grade) academy. We also see the Imax theater becoming a performing arts theater with an arts focus." He said other ideas include a splash park for children and more park space.

Other churches, including Church of the 1122 in Jacksonville, are interested in the vacant buildings as well.

And many of the residents who spoke don't like what’s happening just outside the World Golf Village property, by the interstate, such as the congestion created with the Bucee's, Costco, and other singular retail stores. And they don’t want that inside the world golf village proper.

The county will take these ideas and input from a survey, work with a consultant, and come up with a revamped version of World Golf Village.

