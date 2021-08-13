What the science says on the delta variant and schoolchildren wearing face masks

Retired St. Luke's CEO, Dr. David Pate, compares a face mask to a bulletproof vest: it won't stop all the bullets, but he'd rather still have it if someone shoots.

BOISE, Idaho — For children across the Treasure Valley and the Gem State, summer vacation is quickly coming to a close. With kids returning to classrooms soon, discussions and arguments have cropped up about whether or not kids should be required to wear a face mask at school.

The 208 took two angles when approaching the newly hot-button issue, analyzing the issue through a scientific lens and psychological view.

First, let's lay out the facts of the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The delta variant is the dominant strain in Idaho at this point and has proven to be a version far more contagious than we've dealt with before.

Because the amount of virus in the nose and throat is much higher, 1,260 times higher viral load (density of viral particles in the body) than the original strain, at first, it didn't transmit much among kids, but it is now.

Respiratory droplets typically fall due to gravity within six feet of someone. Airborne transmission carries the virus as an aerosol, which can be carried through the air in larges spaces.

"The CDC believes respiratory droplets are still the primary way people get infected but I will tell you I think there is very little certainty of this and certainly when we hear the cases where large numbers of people are being infected and weren't necessarily in close that's probably aerosol," Pate said.

According to a study released last year, Pate said a face mask won't prevent an infectious person from spreading 100% of their respiratory droplets or aerosols, but masks do significantly decrease the chances of spread.

"The first thing is, having the mask actually decreases the amount of aerosols you put into the room," he said. "The second thing is, if you wear it properly, it won't decrease it 100%, but it decreases it significantly."

Pate said if COVID-19 is moving around in the air that someone is in, then a face mask is their best bet against contracting the virus.

"It's not 100%, but it is going to give you a huge help, just like a bulletproof vest isn't 100% effective either, but if somebody is shooting at me I sure would like to have one," he said.

For insights on how face masks can impact children through peer pressure, teasing and anxiety, The 208 spoke with Dr. Scott Hoopes, a child psychiatrist based in Meridian.

He told The 208 that elementary school kids usually adopt the values and points of view of their parents and wearing or not wearing a mask in class will be more of an emotional thing without a fully developed rational mind.

With adolescents, middle to high school kids, it will be some of the same things.

They tend to follow parents' values but they can sometimes do their own thing.

Unfortunately, as humans, people tend to divide quickly and easily into groups, those who agree with us and those who don't.

"It seems to me, the bottom line is, it's going to create out-group, in-group, that's going to create conflict and tension," Hoopes explained, "with elementary school kids especially, it's going to be very emotionally-based. Adolescence, you're going to add some rationality to it but let's be fair, we adults aren't being very rational about this either."

Hoopes explained that parents' worries and actions about face masks and the COVID-19 pandemic at large can trickle down into the lives of their children and it's difficult for parents not to get caught up with it because they want to do what's best for their children and protect them.

"Then of course, what are you protecting them against? Are you protecting them against the tyrants in government that want to dictate every action?" he said. "Or are you protecting them against the reckless people who want you to get to a disease and drop dead? Well, those are fundamental value things that we as adults are struggling with."

According to Hoopes, it will be parents and adults that guide children through the pandemic.

"In all of human history so far, when there's been crisis, people have found a way out and often that way out has been constructive and positive," he said. "At this point, we're struggling with that, right? And there's a lot of forces that are polarizing us as a society that children have an adolescence that simply don't have the tools to deal with at all."