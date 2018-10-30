The clock may be ticking on early voting, but the tally of those casting their ballots is approaching record levels.

"Usually the day of voting its chaos,” early voter David said.

"We're headed to the panhandle for disaster relief, so I won't be here,” Janice Smith said.

Dr. Michael Binder with UNF's Political Science Department keeps a close eye on the results.

"Some people will always vote on election day because they're procrastinators or they're traditionalists,” he said.

In the seven days of early voting, more than 2.7 million Floridians and 1.1 million Georgians cast ballots. The numbers available through each state’s election departments. A national collection of early votes shows 17 million have submitted ballots as of October 29.

Still, the push by candidates and parties to get out the vote is evident outside of libraries across Duval County.

"Vote Billie,” one woman shouted while holding an election sign outside the Beaches branch of the Jacksonville Library Monday.

Binder added that the data coming in from early votes could change last minute strategy of campaigns.

"If you're saving it for now, 40 percent of the voters have already voted,” he said.

However, Binder warns looking at party affiliation turnout could be deceiving. In that decisions made at the booth do not always follow party lines.

"That does not equate to vote choice and people need to understand that,” Binder said.

As the ballot count continues, researchers like Binder said he's learned more about the advanced voting process. And seeing growth from cycle to cycle is less surprising.

"As time goes by more people are going to be doing this," Binder added.

Early voting ends November 4. Even with higher early turnout, Binder expects totals to be about 52 percent of all registered voters.

