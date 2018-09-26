JACKSONVILLE,Fla. -- Parents, if your child has a fever or is vomiting, doctors say if you have any doubts, come in for a visit. The message comes following the death of 4-year old Mason Sturms.

Sturms' mother shared her story Tuesday evening with First Coast News. Mason went to the doctor's office, testing positive for strep throat. He died days later from what doctors told the family to be some form of meningitis. Tests are underway to determine if Mason had bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal.

“We’ve talked to multiple doctors who have told us that we did absolutely everything that any parent would have and could have,” said Erin Sturms, Mason's mother.

As soon as she noticed her 4-year-old, superhero-loving son Mason had a fever she took him to the pediatrician. Mason tested for strep throat, but the fever continued days later, along with vomiting and headaches.

“We just assumed he was fighting the strep throat,” said Erin.

Tragically, the parents are being told it was some form of meningitis that took their son’s life.

“Meningitis, it’s an infection not of the brain itself, but of the membranes and the fluid around the brain," said Dr. Randy Thornton.

Dr. Randy Thornton says the symptoms are quite classic -- severe headaches, fever and vomiting.

"As the kids get older, they’ll have a stiff neck. As they try to bend the neck, it hurts," Dr. Thornton said.

Thornton says, in some cases, the symptoms will rapidly change in just a matter of hours. But the deadly bacterial meningitis can be treated with a variety of vaccines from infancy through teenage years.

“We start at two months, four months and six months old. For that initial round, we call diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, hib, and a bacteria called pneumococcus a cousin of strep that we vaccinate as an infant. And then meningcoccal meningitis, a really scary one in teens we start vaccinating at age 12,” said Thornton.

Over the last few years, teens are now able to get a vaccine for the B strain of meningitis at age 16.

Dr. Thornton says the best advice is to simply keep up with those common healthy habits.

“Good hand washing, staying away from people who are ill and just the basics -- eating well, sleeping well, exercising and vaccinations are the best things we can do to prevent meningitis,“ he said.

