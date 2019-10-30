ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — A massive mound of dirt is getting curious looks in St. Augustine and has been for months.

It's almost the height of a two-story building.

It's been on the side of U.S. 1 for a while and weeds are growing on it.

It takes up about half of a city block.

"I think it's only about 16 feet," Troy Blevins said, "but it seems a lot bigger. A lot bigger."

Blevins is Director of Development for Jalaram Hotels.

The hotel company plans to build an 89-room Hilton Garden Inn built on the site in a Mediterranean style.

Blevins said the hotel will span the city block. It will be just a bit south of the St. Johns County Main Library.

"We have the building from the city," Blevins said. "We just got that today."

The mound of dirt came from another site where there's a hotel under construction. Jalaram Hotels is also building that hotel. It's the soon-to-be Renaissance hotel in San Marco.

"We had to do an underground parking structure there," Blevins explained.

And the dirt from digging that underground parking garage at The Renaissance Hotel was transferred to the lot on U.S. 1.

City staff told First Coast News the hotel company did not need a permit to put the mound of dirt on its own property.

"This dirt is going to spread through this entire block," Blevins said.

That's if an engineer approves the dirt as clean fill.

Then the Hilton Garden Inn will be built on top of the spread-out dirt in order for the first floor to be at 10 feet above sea level. It's part of a new mandate to build higher.

"It's a FEMA requirement," Blevins noted.

So come January, the mound will be coming down for a hotel to go up.