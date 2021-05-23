What you need to know about National Safe Boating Week

Led by the National Safe Boating Council, the purpose of the campaign is to educate boaters and passengers on how to keep themselves safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday, Mar. 22 was the start of National Safe Boating Week.

Led by the National Safe Boating Council, the purpose of the campaign is to educate boaters and passengers on how to keep themselves safe while enjoying a day on the boat.

The campaign mainly focuses on the importance of wearing a life jacket. Drowning is the leading cause of boating fatalities, accounting for 79% of all boating-related deaths, according to Coast Guard statistics. Of that, 86% of victims were not wearing a life jacket when they drowned.

Another important aspect of the National Safe Boating Week campaign is boat safety instruction. One in seven of boating-related deaths happened on vessels where the operator had no prior boater safety instruction, according to the Coast Guard.

In 2019, Florida led the country in both boating-related accidents (679) and boating-related deaths (62).