Could Florida elections be fun ... for a change?

Music, free refreshments, and a dancing dinosaur made voters dance and laugh at one St. Augustine polling place

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Stress and division filled this election, but what if it was different? What if elections were less contentious and more celebratory?

There was a glimpse of this kind of election day at one St. Augustine polling place. Live music filled the air at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in West Augustine Tuesday.

"What a wonderful place to be at a polling place where people are voting for the very first time," Caren Goldman said before she played her accordion.

She leads Compassionate St. Augustine, the group which scheduled local musicians to play for voters at the site.

While other polling places were solemn, even tense, the mood to vote here was festive. Local musicians played, staged in between the Democratic table and the Republican table.

"Getting rid of the lines in the sand, getting people to, at least in spirit, be together," Goldman said.

Here, one person found a clever way to support a candidate by having her daughter don a dinosaur costume. She waved and danced for people. It got folks to laugh.

Nearby, a pleasant voice asked people who passed by, "Would you like a nice cold water?"

Lauren Giber came on her own, with refreshments in a cooler.

She said, "I am distributing bipartisan water to all the voters who come to vote. I’m happy so many people are turning out and participating in the democratic process."

It was a different way to experience voting. But the reality for many people this year was an election full of bitterness and extreme division. Political passions, at least got people to vote. It was a record-breaking 84 percent voter turnout in St. Johns County.

Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said, "It’s a shame our political environment had to get to the place we are today to generate the voter turn-out. Why can’t it be like this with every election?"

Should be? Can it be?

Can it be that voting is a joyful experience? That election day could be a celebration. Like the music that brought people together at this polling place, can the American way be that we dance to democracy’s beat together?