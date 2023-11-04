What does the future hold for a St. Johns County beach where waves flow under the houses?

Could the government buy out the homeowners in Summer Haven? One homeowner says his neighbors have a plan to sustain themselves

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Ocean water flowed under houses. That's what happened in the Summer Haven area Monday at high tide during the nor’easter.

For years, this stretch of beach in southern St. Johns County has seen drastic erosion, but this was severe.

Some people shake their heads and wonder what will happen to that bit of barrier island.

But not Brian Love.

"We plan to be here a while," he said. Love owns a house in Summer Haven. It used to be on Old A1A, but over the years, storms eroded away Old A1A. There is literally no road left, only houses.

Twenty-four homeowners claim this piece of beach, Love told First Coast News.

Love said his house did not have water flowing underneath it, like some other houses to the north of his. In fact, he and his neighbors have big plans here.

"I feel good about our future," Love smiled.

He says St. Johns County's government "abandoned Old A1A unfortunately, and (it has) no intention of putting it back."

So Love and his neighbors have their own plan to sustain themselves.

They've rearranged how they get electricity. Power poles used to line the beachside of the homes. Now, most of those poles have been removed, and new poles and power lines are behind the houses.

"We’ve worked with FPL for four months to get that done," Love said.

Also, because there is now Old A1A any longer, homeowners have essentially created their own road behind the houses. They’ve laid down large sheets of a hard plastic-like material, creating a durable surface on which they can drive.

"Hopefully in the next month or two, we will have a nice shell rock path, Love noted.

"We’re also moving sand that moved into the wetlands to the oceanside with DEP’s permission," Love said. He and his neighbors will also plant vegetation to keep more of the sand in place.

Meanwhile, some St. Johns County commissioners say this beach is too volatile to maintain, and they are considering a voluntary buyout of properties there because it costs money to provide services.

Love said some homes may be in worse shape than others and he said eventually, if "some land becomes available, perhaps that can become a county park."

But he and his neighbors foresee sustaining this piece of paradise.