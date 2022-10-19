Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for 26 years. She died at 83 following COVID complications. The West Jacksonville community remembers her.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered.

She passed away two weeks ago and it is her customers who are sharing her legacy.

“She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.

Clark is not the only person who got the chance to get to know Ms. Patricia Vad, most of the people who shop at this Collins Road Walmart in Jacksonville have had the chance to meet Ms. Pat.

Some even traveling a distance just for her.

“One gentleman who said he came from Callahan, him and his wife must’ve been doing other stuff but they said they came down strictly for her,” said Vad.

Ms. Pat died at 83 years old.

Her daughter says most of the people at her funeral were customers from Walmart, where she worked the last 26 years of her life and made an incredible impact.

“You come in to a big box retailer and you think it’s going to be impersonal and this sweet old lady was there every day,” said Matt Flowers, son-in-law.

Now the greeter spot is empty, but the memories from the people of the Collins Road Walmart are endless.

“She was an absolute character and there were so many layers to her and there were so many faces she had for everybody else and that was how she got to be so loved,” said Flowers.