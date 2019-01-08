A fire that occurred Thursday morning on the Westside is being investigated as possible arson, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said that around 5:53 a.m. they responded to a mobile home located in the 7500 block of Tauris Court East.

Red Cross was requested for two adults and a dog which were in the residence and no injuries were reported, JFRD said.

A viewer photo shows flames coming out of the roof and front door area of the mobile home.

FCN Viewer

The Fire Marshall was called to investigate the cause of the fire because it is believed to be arson.

At this time, no further information is known.