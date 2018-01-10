A family was able to locate their missing family member at UF Health in Jacksonville a week after he was reported missing in Westside.

Family members were searching for 52-year-old Troy Gant on McDuff Avenue, where he was last seen a week ago.

Gant's sister, Lakeisha Robinson, said he was located Sunday evening after First Coast News aired his story. Robinson says a nurse at UF Health recognized Gant as a patient. Shortly after, the hospital reached out to Gant's family. Robinson says he had suffered bleeding in his brain and was sedated while he was presumed missing.

Gant has schizophrenia and congestive heart failure. The cause of the bleeding and his current condition remain unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

