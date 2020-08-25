x
Westside home destroyed in overnight fire

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said no one was hurt in the fire, but the Red Cross was called to help two people who lived there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Red Cross is helping two people who lost their home in an overnight fire on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to a house fire on the 7900 block of Falcon Street shortly after midnight.

When they got to the home, firefighters found heavy fire pouring from the house.

Two adults who lived there were able to escape from the fire without any injuries.

It took nearly two dozen firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, JFRD said.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. The home was deemed a total loss, JFRD said.

