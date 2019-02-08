JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every time there is continuous rain, Jacksonville's Oak Hill residents get nervous.

"We are afraid of the trees falling," John Porter said.

Tree's line the ditch that meanders behind their homes. The problem is a combination of trees and soil erosion.

"It is a city problem," he said.

Apparently, some of those are blocking the water that flows through Butcher Pen Creek.

The community is frustrated. They have documented the results year after year and the end result is always flooding.

"My garage was going to fall into the creek," Chris Bunton said.

Bunton said the city eventually fixed his problem, but he said it failed to fix the root of the problem.

Bunton along with some of his neighbors took the On Your Side team through dense woods to see some of the clogged areas.

"Once they all start backing up instead of flowing the water goes into the yards," Bunton said.

Now that the hurricane season is here the community fears the worst.

"If you had a tree in the road you would clear it, this is a creek, clear it," Bunton said.

On Your Side reached out to Public Works and was told a ticket was entered into the system Thursday.

Work is now being be scheduled by the Right of Way and Stormwater Maintenance Division.

The community wants the city to make their problem a priority so they can feel safe and secured in their homes.